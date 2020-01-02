No Visa? No problem!

The UAE has just announced its public holidays for this year! Many Filipinos based in the country either go home to be with their loved ones or use this opportunity to explore more destinations around the world.

And if you’re one of those looking for the next country to visit this year, but don’t want the hassle of visa free applications, fret not because there are so many destinations that a Philippine passport holder can easily fly to without getting one!

Whatever continent you choose to explore, there definitely are countries and cities you can visit without applying for a visa, check these out!

MIDDLE EAST AND CENTRAL ASIA

Kazakhstan

Allowed stay: 30 days

Uzbekistan

Note: eVisa

Allowed stay: 30 days

Armenia

Note: eVisa/Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 120 days

Iran

Note: Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 30 days

Kyrgyzstan

Note: Visa on arrival available at Manas International Airport

Allowed stay: 30 days

Tajikistan

Note: Should arrive at Dushanbe International Airport

Allowed stay: 45 days

Georgia

Note: e-Visa or no visa if a valid original resident permit card from any GCC States is presented with Official English Translation

Allowed stay: 90 days should be verified with the travel document or/and other relevant document.)

Featured country: Armenia

Armenia is a small country located in the Eastern Europe. This ancient nation has become the preferred destination of Filipinos in the UAE because of the visa exemption and its proximity to the country. Some of the beautiful spots to see there include Khor Virap, one of Armenia’s oldest monasteries; Areni Winery, home of Armenia’s finest wines; Noravank, known for its two-storey church; Wings of Tatev, which is currently the Guinness World Record holder for the longest reversible aerial tramway and the longest non-stop double track cable car; Yerevan, one of the world’s oldest cities; and Lake Sevan, the largest lake in Armenia.

ASIA

Taiwan

Allowed stay: 14 days

Note: Visa exemption extended until July 2020

Singapore

Allowed stay: 30 days

Indonesia

Allowed stay: 30 days

Malaysia

Allowed stay: 30 days

Hong Kong

Allowed stay: 14 days

Macau

Allowed stay: 30 days

Thailand

Allowed stay: 30 days

Vietnam

Allowed stay: 21 days

Myanmar

Allowed stay: 14 days

Mongolia

Allowed stay: 21 days

Laos

Allowed stay: 30 days

Cambodia

Allowed stay: 21 days

Brunei

Allowed stay: 14 days

Israel

Allowed stay: 3 months

India

Note: e-Visa and must arrive through designated air/seaports

Allowed stay: 60 days

The Maldives

Note: Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 30 days

Nepal

Note: Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 90 days

Sri Lanka

Note: e-Visa/Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 30 days

Timor-Leste

Note: Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 30 days

South Korea

Note: This 2020, Philippine passport holders will be given visa-free access to Seoul, Busan, and Nami Island but the final destination must be Jeju Island.

Featured country: Taiwan

Taiwan has its hands full with the great increase in tourist arrivals, thanks to social media. From rich cuisine found in the night markets, to cultural destinations like Jiufen, down to natural sites like Shiffen Waterfalls, Taiwan is now the ideal place for quick family and barkada getaways. Plus, the airfare is much cheaper, flights are easier, and the cold climate is really enjoyable. It’s really worth traveling to!

OCEANIA

Fiji

Allowed stay: 4 months

Cook Islands

Allowed stay: 31 days

The Marshall Islands

Note: Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 90 days

Palau

Note: Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 30 days

Papua New Guinea

Note: e-Visa/Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 60 days

Samoa

Note: Entry of permit on arrival

Allowed stay: 60 days

Tuvalu

Note: Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 30 days

Vanuatu

Allowed stay: 30 days

Micronesia

Allowed stay: 30 days

Featured country: Palau

What this country lacks in size, it makes up for in its magical array of natural wonders. It packs a big punch with its 200 largely pristine limestone and volcanic islands, emerald forests, and turquoise lagoons. Beach lovers and divers will find a haven in Palau’s exciting landscapes, and history buffs will learn a lot with its Unsurprisingly, diving is the number-one activity here, with truly world-class dive sites. WWII relics scattered in the jungle.

NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA

Bolivia – 90 days

Allowed stay: 90 days

Brazil – 90 days

Allowed stay: 90 days

Colombia

Allowed stay: 90 days with an available 90-day extension

Ecuador – 90 days

Allowed stay: 90 days

Peru – 183 days

Allowed stay: 183 days

Suriname – 90 days

Allowed stay: 90 days

Costa Rica

Allowed stay: 30 days with available extensions of up to 90 days

Barbados

Allowed stay: 90 days

Haiti

Allowed stay: 3 months

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Allowed stay: 1 month

Nicaragua

Note: Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 90 days

Dominica

Allowed stay: 21 days

Saint Lucia

Note: Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 6 weeks

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Note: e-Visa

Allowed stay: 30 days

Trinidad and Tobago

Note: Visa on arrival

Featured country: Peru

Peru is home to one of the seven wonders of the world—Machu Picchu—so knowing that Filipinos don’t need a visa to go here is truly an exciting thing for travelers! Aside from seeing this wonder of the world, you can also check out its capital Lima and Cusco, the former center of the Inca empire. Indeed, you don’t need a visa to see the world’s richest culture and heritage destinations!

AFRICA

The Ivory Coast

Allowed stay: 90 days

Morocco

Allowed stay: 90 days

Gambia

Allowed stay: 90 days

Rwanda

Allowed stay: 90 days

Benin

Note: eVisa/Visa on arrival and must have an international vaccination certificate

Allowed stay: 30 days

Cape Verde

Note: Visa on arrival

Comoros

Note: Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 45 days

Djibouti

Note: e-Visa

Allowed stay: 31 days

Guinea-Bissau

Note: eVisa/Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 90 days

Kenya

Note: eVisa/Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 3 months

Madagascar

Note: eVisa/Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 90 days

Malawi

Note: eVisa/Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 90 days

Mauritania

Note: Visa on arrival at Nouakchott-Oumtounsy International Airport

Mauritius

Note: eVisa/Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 60 days

Mozambique

Note: Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 30 days

Somalia

Note: Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 30 days

Togo

Note: Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 7 days

Uganda

Note: eVisa/Visa on arrival

Gabon

Note: eVisa

Lesotho

Note: eVisa

Sao Tome and Principe

Note: eVisa

Zambia

Note: eVisa

Zimbabwe

Note: eVisa

Ethiopia

Note: eVisa and must arrive via Addis Ababa Bole International Airport

Allowed stay: 90 days

Senegal

Note: Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 90 days

Seychelles

Note: Free Visitor’s Permit on arrival

Allowed stay: 3 months

Tanzania

Note: eVisa/Visa on arrival

Allowed stay: 3 months

Featured country: Kenya

There is no other destination that can flawlessly show the richness of wildlife better than Africa. Kenya boasts of so many safari parks that are real game changers when it comes to natural adventure. For nature and environment enthusiasts, Africa is considered by many as the ultimate dream destination. It’s a huge part of the world with interesting native fauna waiting to be discovered. Some of the places to check out in Kenya include Lake Nakuru National Park, a game reserve known for the lake and the greenery and flamingo migration season. and Maasai Mara National Reserve, where you can encounter most encounters with all sorts of wildlife including the big five—the lions, cape buffalos, leopards, black rhinoceros, and elephants.

EUROPE

Russia

Note: Visa on arrival available only to Saint Petersburg and Leningrad region

Allowed stay: 8 days

What to see in Saint Petersburg

There is a certain pizzazz in Russia’s Saint Petersburg. It’s something not many Filipinos are fortunate to have seen. Once they do, though, even the quietest travellers become such enthusiastic storytellers—all because the city is so grand it’s impossible not to leave home without an incredible experience to share. And with the Russian government granting the Philippines eligibility for free e-visa for eight days, it is now easier than ever for Filipinos to finally explore this artistic powerhouse of a city. Some of the places to visit in the city include The Hermitage Museum, which houses some of the world’s largest painting collections; The Church of the Spilt Blood, one of the biggest mosaic collections around the globe; Palace Square, where Alexander Column is located; Peter and Paul Fort, which was originally built to protect the country from Swedish invaders; Bronze Horseman, an equestrian statue of Peter the Great commissioned by Catherine the Great; and Field of Mars, a large square in the heart of St. Petersburg.

ADVANTAGES OF A VISA-FREE TRAVEL

No need to fill out application forms and scratch your heads providing additional documentation like endorsement letters from friends, employers, and family members

No need to get bank statements, which can sometimes take long

No need to share confidential information that often comes with applying for a visa

No need to go to the embassy in person to process your visa application

You can travel whenever you want, whatever time you choose, without the need to plan way in advance!

No need to pay for visa fees, on top of your travel expenses. The money you’ll get to save can be added to your souvenirs, food, and more tours!

No need to wait in line at border control on your arrival! You’ll get out of the airport easy breezy.