No Visa? No problem!

The UAE has just announced its public holidays for this year! Many Filipinos based in the country either go home to be with their loved ones or use this opportunity to explore more destinations around the world.
And if you’re one of those looking for the next country to visit this year, but don’t want the hassle of visa free applications, fret not because there are so many destinations that a Philippine passport holder can easily fly to without getting one!
Whatever continent you choose to explore, there definitely are countries and cities you can visit without applying for a visa, check these out!
MIDDLE EAST AND CENTRAL ASIA
Kazakhstan
Allowed stay: 30 days
Uzbekistan
Note: eVisa
Allowed stay: 30 days
Armenia
Note: eVisa/Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 120 days
Iran
Note: Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 30 days
Kyrgyzstan
Note: Visa on arrival available at Manas International Airport
Allowed stay: 30 days
Tajikistan
Note: Should arrive at Dushanbe International Airport
Allowed stay: 45 days
Georgia
Note: e-Visa or no visa if a valid original resident permit card from any GCC States is presented with Official English Translation
Allowed stay: 90 days should be verified with the travel document or/and other relevant document.)
Featured country: Armenia
Armenia is a small country located in the Eastern Europe. This ancient nation has become the preferred destination of Filipinos in the UAE because of the visa exemption and its proximity to the country. Some of the beautiful spots to see there include Khor Virap, one of Armenia’s oldest monasteries; Areni Winery, home of Armenia’s finest wines; Noravank, known for its two-storey church; Wings of Tatev, which is currently the Guinness World Record holder for the longest reversible aerial tramway and the longest non-stop double track cable car; Yerevan, one of the world’s oldest cities; and Lake Sevan, the largest lake in Armenia.
ASIA
Taiwan
Allowed stay: 14 days
Note: Visa exemption extended until July 2020
Singapore
Allowed stay: 30 days
Indonesia
Allowed stay: 30 days
Malaysia
Allowed stay: 30 days
Hong Kong
Allowed stay: 14 days
Macau
Allowed stay: 30 days
Thailand
Allowed stay: 30 days
Vietnam
Allowed stay: 21 days
Myanmar
Allowed stay: 14 days
Mongolia
Allowed stay: 21 days
Laos
Allowed stay: 30 days
Cambodia
Allowed stay: 21 days
Brunei
Allowed stay: 14 days
Israel
Allowed stay: 3 months
India
Note: e-Visa and must arrive through designated air/seaports
Allowed stay: 60 days
The Maldives
Note: Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 30 days
Nepal
Note: Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 90 days
Sri Lanka
Note: e-Visa/Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 30 days
Timor-Leste
Note: Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 30 days
South Korea
Note: This 2020, Philippine passport holders will be given visa-free access to Seoul, Busan, and Nami Island but the final destination must be Jeju Island.
Featured country: Taiwan
Taiwan has its hands full with the great increase in tourist arrivals, thanks to social media. From rich cuisine found in the night markets, to cultural destinations like Jiufen, down to natural sites like Shiffen Waterfalls, Taiwan is now the ideal place for quick family and barkada getaways. Plus, the airfare is much cheaper, flights are easier, and the cold climate is really enjoyable. It’s really worth traveling to!
OCEANIA
Fiji
Allowed stay: 4 months
Cook Islands
Allowed stay: 31 days
The Marshall Islands
Note: Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 90 days
Palau
Note: Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 30 days
Papua New Guinea
Note: e-Visa/Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 60 days
Samoa
Note: Entry of permit on arrival
Allowed stay: 60 days
Tuvalu
Note: Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 30 days
Vanuatu
Allowed stay: 30 days
Micronesia
Allowed stay: 30 days
Featured country: Palau
What this country lacks in size, it makes up for in its magical array of natural wonders. It packs a big punch with its 200 largely pristine limestone and volcanic islands, emerald forests, and turquoise lagoons. Beach lovers and divers will find a haven in Palau’s exciting landscapes, and history buffs will learn a lot with its Unsurprisingly, diving is the number-one activity here, with truly world-class dive sites. WWII relics scattered in the jungle.
NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA
Bolivia – 90 days
Allowed stay: 90 days
Brazil – 90 days
Allowed stay: 90 days
Colombia
Allowed stay: 90 days with an available 90-day extension
Ecuador – 90 days
Allowed stay: 90 days
Peru – 183 days
Allowed stay: 183 days
Suriname – 90 days
Allowed stay: 90 days
Costa Rica
Allowed stay: 30 days with available extensions of up to 90 days
Barbados
Allowed stay: 90 days
Haiti
Allowed stay: 3 months
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Allowed stay: 1 month
Nicaragua
Note: Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 90 days
Dominica
Allowed stay: 21 days
Saint Lucia
Note: Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 6 weeks
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Note: e-Visa
Allowed stay: 30 days
Trinidad and Tobago
Note: Visa on arrival
Featured country: Peru
Peru is home to one of the seven wonders of the world—Machu Picchu—so knowing that Filipinos don’t need a visa to go here is truly an exciting thing for travelers! Aside from seeing this wonder of the world, you can also check out its capital Lima and Cusco, the former center of the Inca empire. Indeed, you don’t need a visa to see the world’s richest culture and heritage destinations!
AFRICA
The Ivory Coast
Allowed stay: 90 days
Morocco
Allowed stay: 90 days
Gambia
Allowed stay: 90 days
Rwanda
Allowed stay: 90 days
Benin
Note: eVisa/Visa on arrival and must have an international vaccination certificate
Allowed stay: 30 days
Cape Verde
Note: Visa on arrival
Comoros
Note: Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 45 days
Djibouti
Note: e-Visa
Allowed stay: 31 days
Guinea-Bissau
Note: eVisa/Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 90 days
Kenya
Note: eVisa/Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 3 months
Madagascar
Note: eVisa/Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 90 days
Malawi
Note: eVisa/Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 90 days
Mauritania
Note: Visa on arrival at Nouakchott-Oumtounsy International Airport
Mauritius
Note: eVisa/Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 60 days
Mozambique
Note: Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 30 days
Somalia
Note: Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 30 days
Togo
Note: Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 7 days
Uganda
Note: eVisa/Visa on arrival
Gabon
Note: eVisa
Lesotho
Note: eVisa
Sao Tome and Principe
Note: eVisa
Zambia
Note: eVisa
Zimbabwe
Note: eVisa
Ethiopia
Note: eVisa and must arrive via Addis Ababa Bole International Airport
Allowed stay: 90 days
Senegal
Note: Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 90 days
Seychelles
Note: Free Visitor’s Permit on arrival
Allowed stay: 3 months
Tanzania
Note: eVisa/Visa on arrival
Allowed stay: 3 months
Featured country: Kenya
There is no other destination that can flawlessly show the richness of wildlife better than Africa. Kenya boasts of so many safari parks that are real game changers when it comes to natural adventure. For nature and environment enthusiasts, Africa is considered by many as the ultimate dream destination. It’s a huge part of the world with interesting native fauna waiting to be discovered. Some of the places to check out in Kenya include Lake Nakuru National Park, a game reserve known for the lake and the greenery and flamingo migration season. and Maasai Mara National Reserve, where you can encounter most encounters with all sorts of wildlife including the big five—the lions, cape buffalos, leopards, black rhinoceros, and elephants.
EUROPE
Russia
Note: Visa on arrival available only to Saint Petersburg and Leningrad region
Allowed stay: 8 days
What to see in Saint Petersburg
There is a certain pizzazz in Russia’s Saint Petersburg. It’s something not many Filipinos are fortunate to have seen. Once they do, though, even the quietest travellers become such enthusiastic storytellers—all because the city is so grand it’s impossible not to leave home without an incredible experience to share. And with the Russian government granting the Philippines eligibility for free e-visa for eight days, it is now easier than ever for Filipinos to finally explore this artistic powerhouse of a city. Some of the places to visit in the city include The Hermitage Museum, which houses some of the world’s largest painting collections; The Church of the Spilt Blood, one of the biggest mosaic collections around the globe; Palace Square, where Alexander Column is located; Peter and Paul Fort, which was originally built to protect the country from Swedish invaders; Bronze Horseman, an equestrian statue of Peter the Great commissioned by Catherine the Great; and Field of Mars, a large square in the heart of St. Petersburg.
ADVANTAGES OF A VISA-FREE TRAVEL
No need to fill out application forms and scratch your heads providing additional documentation like endorsement letters from friends, employers, and family members
No need to get bank statements, which can sometimes take long
No need to share confidential information that often comes with applying for a visa
No need to go to the embassy in person to process your visa application
You can travel whenever you want, whatever time you choose, without the need to plan way in advance!
No need to pay for visa fees, on top of your travel expenses. The money you’ll get to save can be added to your souvenirs, food, and more tours!
No need to wait in line at border control on your arrival! You’ll get out of the airport easy breezy.
