Netizens touched by old Aeta selling coin banks in Divisoria

The start of the new year is gloomy for families of passengers who perished in a multiple vehicle collision in Lubao, Pampanga. The accident that took place Wednesday afternoon left seven people dead and injured seven others, including the drivers of the jeepney and...
LOOK: Family receives remains of Filipina from Singapore car accident
The relatives of Arlyn Nucos, a domestic helper who perished in a horrific car accident at a shopping mall in Singapore, received her remains during the late hours of January 1. They cried and hugged each other while the black coffin was laid down to the ground, as...
Pope Francis slaps hand of woman who grabbed her
Pope Francis couldn’t help but slap the hands of a pilgrim who grabbed his hand and yanked him towards her while he was walking in St. Peter’s Square on New Year’s Eve. The Pope wanted to pull himself away as her grip seems to cause him pain, as seen in the video...
Rep. Aragones bids to Duterte in reconsidering his position on ABS-CBN renewal franchise
Former newscaster and now Laguna Representative Sol Aragones appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to reconsider his decision the renewal franchise of the Philippine television network, ABS-CBN. She voiced her plead upon giving consideration to the employees that may...
Netizens were touched by a story of a member of an indigenous tribe who sells his coin banks made out of bamboo in Divisoria.
According to the Facebook post of Faith Ha, the old man tried his best to sell his products despite his old age and difficulty in speaking Filipino.
“He hardly speaks Tagalog but he tried his best to sell the bamboo coin bank pero wala talagang pumapansin sa kanya,” she said in her post.
The netizen shared his conversation with the old man in Divisoria, a shopping district in Manila known for thrift and affordable goods, to sell his handicrafts.
“Magkano po tay, “ she asked.
“120 pero 100 nalang bigay ko, kanina pa kasi walang bumibili sa akin. Bigyan kita isa pa kasi ikaw unang bumili sakin,” he answered.
However, she declined his offer and paid 200 pesos instead.
Faith Ha urged netizens to buy at least one of the old man’s coin banks if they would chance upon him in Divisoria.
“He is an old aeta selling a bamboo coin bank outside Divisoria mall. Please people ‘pag nakita nyo sya bilhan nyo po sya wala namang masama tumulong eh. Masakit makakita ng taong tulad niya,” she said.
“When you work really hard and you help others, God helps you get what you want. You will find the smiles of those whom you’ve helped. Their gratefulness and prayers of blessings are worth more than a million gems. You will realize that helpings others is the most amazing feeling in the world,” she concluded.
