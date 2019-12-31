Netizens touched by old Aeta selling coin banks in Divisoria

Netizens were touched by a story of a member of an indigenous tribe who sells his coin banks made out of bamboo in Divisoria.

According to the Facebook post of Faith Ha, the old man tried his best to sell his products despite his old age and difficulty in speaking Filipino.

“He hardly speaks Tagalog but he tried his best to sell the bamboo coin bank pero wala talagang pumapansin sa kanya,” she said in her post.

The netizen shared his conversation with the old man in Divisoria, a shopping district in Manila known for thrift and affordable goods, to sell his handicrafts.

“Magkano po tay, “ she asked.

“120 pero 100 nalang bigay ko, kanina pa kasi walang bumibili sa akin. Bigyan kita isa pa kasi ikaw unang bumili sakin,” he answered.

However, she declined his offer and paid 200 pesos instead.

Faith Ha urged netizens to buy at least one of the old man’s coin banks if they would chance upon him in Divisoria.

“He is an old aeta selling a bamboo coin bank outside Divisoria mall. Please people ‘pag nakita nyo sya bilhan nyo po sya wala namang masama tumulong eh. Masakit makakita ng taong tulad niya,” she said.

“When you work really hard and you help others, God helps you get what you want. You will find the smiles of those whom you’ve helped. Their gratefulness and prayers of blessings are worth more than a million gems. You will realize that helpings others is the most amazing feeling in the world,” she concluded.