Viral: 11 year-old boy saves allowance as Christmas gift to family

The older brother of an 11 year-old boy couldn’t help but feel happy upon knowing what his sibling did to give them Christmas presents.

The netizen shared that his brother saved his school allowance not to buy himself a gift but to give it to their entire family.

“He gave P200 to my dad, P100 to my mom, P50 to my lola, P20 to my sister, and P44.50 for me,” shared Pax Ledina wrote on Twitter.

His brother’s gift comes with coins placed in a box of earrings.

“This is all from his personal allowance,” Ledina added.

He also thanked his Grade 5 brother who made chocolate-coated biscuits for their family dessert.

Ledina’s post has now more than 13 thousand retweets and 90 thousand reactions on Twitter.