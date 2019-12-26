Pinoy Mr. Bean spreads fun to youngsters this holiday season

Photo credit: Anjo Bagaoisan | @Twitter

The former seaman and taxi driver channeled his inner humanitarian this Christmas as he dressed up as the children’s most-loved TV character.

Roger Ocampo, 60, was told by his co-workers in his former job at the Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) that he has a resemblance to the television character, Mr. Bean.

“May nagbiro sa akin na nilagyan ako ng nunal. ‘Gayahin mo na lang’, kako. Pinag-aralan ko. Kasi kahit hindi pa ako Mr. Bean, talagang matulungin ako sa bata,” he said.

He shared that he’s been doing the impersonation for a decade to bring amusement to youngsters.

This Christmas Eve, the Ocampo family gathered around 80 children in their neighborhood in General Trias, Cavite to give presents, ABS-CBN News reported.

“[I explained to the kids that] those gifts right here [are] not from Mr. Bean, it’s from God. So you have to thank Jesus, for Jesus is giving these gifts,” he added.

Ocampo said that he’s been doing his life’s purpose without anything in return — without any talent fees when he participates shows to entertain the sick, out-of-school youth, and street children.

“I’m doing it for the glory of God. Ang ipinapakilala ko rito ay kagandahang-loob ng Diyos na nariyan siya para ibigay ang mga pangangailangan ng mga kabataang ito. Bigyan lang sila ng simpleng ngiti, sila ay anghel na sa mata ng Diyos,” he said.