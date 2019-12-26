Sunday, December 29, 2019

UAE police arrest expat woman for 'witchcraft' practice

Dec 29 2019

A European woman was arrested by Abu Dhabi Police arrested over her alleged witchcraft practices. Authorities received an anonymous tip about the woman's practices. After an investigation was conducted, the woman was reportedly caught using tricks and fake rituals....

Only residency card needed to get health care in Saudi

Dec 29 2019

Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia need only to present their residency cards when they go to hospitals or pharmacies.   This applies to those who are insured by any health care insurance company in Saudi.   "Para sa iyong kaalaman, mula Enero 1, 2020, ang iyong...

39 victims of 'killer' lambanog still in PGH

Dec 29 2019

A record released by Philippine General Hospital (PGH) on Thursday showed that 39 victims were still hospitalized due to lambanog or coconut wine poisoning.   From 42 victims during Christmas Day, the admitted patients decreased to 39 -- 12 of which are still in the...

Pinoy Mr. Bean spreads fun to youngsters this holiday season

by | Feature

Dec. 26, 19 | 5:40 pm

Photo credit: Anjo Bagaoisan | @Twitter

The former seaman and taxi driver channeled his inner humanitarian this Christmas as he dressed up as the children’s most-loved TV character.

Roger Ocampo, 60, was told by his co-workers in his former job at the Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) that he has a resemblance to the television character, Mr. Bean.

“May nagbiro sa akin na nilagyan ako ng nunal. ‘Gayahin mo na lang’, kako. Pinag-aralan ko. Kasi kahit hindi pa ako Mr. Bean, talagang matulungin ako sa bata,” he said.

He shared that he’s been doing the impersonation for a decade to bring amusement to youngsters.

This Christmas Eve, the Ocampo family gathered around 80 children in their neighborhood in General Trias, Cavite to give presents, ABS-CBN News reported.

“[I explained to the kids that] those gifts right here [are] not from Mr. Bean, it’s from God. So you have to thank Jesus, for Jesus is giving these gifts,” he added.

Ocampo said that he’s been doing his life’s purpose without anything in return — without any talent fees when he participates shows to entertain the sick, out-of-school youth, and street children.

“I’m doing it for the glory of God. Ang ipinapakilala ko rito ay kagandahang-loob ng Diyos na nariyan siya para ibigay ang mga pangangailangan ng mga kabataang ito. Bigyan lang sila ng simpleng ngiti, sila ay anghel na sa mata ng Diyos,” he said.

Close