OFWs told: Save, Invest your remittances

A European woman was arrested by Abu Dhabi Police arrested over her alleged witchcraft practices. Authorities received an anonymous tip about the woman's practices. After an investigation was conducted, the woman was reportedly caught using tricks and fake rituals....
Only residency card needed to get health care in Saudi
Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia need only to present their residency cards when they go to hospitals or pharmacies. This applies to those who are insured by any health care insurance company in Saudi. “Para sa iyong kaalaman, mula Enero 1, 2020, ang iyong...
39 victims of ‘killer’ lambanog still in PGH
A record released by Philippine General Hospital (PGH) on Thursday showed that 39 victims were still hospitalized due to lambanog or coconut wine poisoning. From 42 victims during Christmas Day, the admitted patients decreased to 39 -- 12 of which are still in the...
Construction worker in critical condition after being shot at own home on Christmas
A construction worker is fighting for his life after two unidentified assailants shot him on Wednesday, December 25, at his own home in Barangay Tangos-North, Navotas City. One suspect barged into the house of Rhyan Cuarteros,32, while Cuarteros was sleeping along...
Save and invest.
This is the advice of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to families of OFWs who have received or are about to receive their remittances this holiday season.
BSP Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila Jr. said they are expecting an upsurge in the trend of remittances by December 2019 as what happened to last year too.
“Dapat magplano mabuti ang pamilya. Di naman panghabangbuhay makakatanggap ng remittances,” Dakila said in an interview over dzmm.
“Dapat may enough savings, madala ito sa isang pagkakakitaan,” he added.
Last year, he said, Filipinos abroad sent US$ 2.75 billion to their families and friends in October. Then, in December 2018, overseas capital pumped into the economy was recorded at $3.17 billion.
Last October this year, OFW remittances registered highest at US$2.969 billion — which is 7.7 percent increase from the same period of last year.
If the same trend continues, the BSP is expecting that the remittances for December would hit the US$3 billion mark as well.
Dakila said OFW remittances have been contributing roughly less than 10 percent to the Philippine gross domestic product for the past five years.
And they are expecting that the trend will be continue at an average annual growth rate of 3 percent for this year and in 2020.
“Mas maganda na po ang skills (ng mga pinapadala nating workers) ngayon kumpara noong nakaraang taon…Kung titignan ang mga nangyari sa advanced economies, population tumatanda, Kailangan ng workers especially nagtatrabaho sa health sector,” the BSP deputy governor explained.
The top sources of remittances are from the United States (37.6%), Saudi Arabia (7.2%), Singapore (6.3%) and Japan (5.6%). Other sources of remittances are the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong and Kuwait.
Dakila noted a decrease in remittance from Hong Kong, now pegged at 2.6% of the total remittance share, because of the ongoing uncertainty in the Chinese territory’s economy due to the pro-democracy protests by student activists against the government.
Jobs
- Medical Vacancies
Dec 25, 2019
- HR Administrator (UAE)
Dec 25, 2019
- Elementary Math Teacher
Dec 25, 2019
- IT Support
Dec 25, 2019
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved