LOOK: Man unlock Tesla car and doors with chips inside his hands

A video of a man from Utah claimed that he implanted chips in his hands to unlock his car.

Ben Workman of Provo told that there were four chips implanted to his hand which served as an electronic key for his Tesla car opening its door by waving his hands,in a report by the UPI.

He told that he played tricks on people back when he implanted a chip inside of a banana which he used as a key to unlock the door.

While the rest of the chips would enable Workman to open doors, turn on or off a computer, even share his personal information through the Apple Pay and Google Play.

He said that he needed the help of a piercing studio to implant the chips while the chips on the devices were installed by a family member.

His left hand was implanted with a magnet which he used for magic tricks.