Filipinos hyped up for UAE’s developments for 2020

With the ongoing progress that the UAE is experiencing through the past decade, Filipinos whose works have been very instrumental with the growth of the country are inspired to continue working in the country to see it propel towards even greater heights.



Edita Bautista, Corporate HR and Admin-in-Charge, 11 years in UAE

Almost all of us, not only Filipinos are excited on what this country has shown so far when it comes to development. The UAE has exhibited continuous growth when it comes to infrastructures with the rise of tall buildings, roads, bridges and most of all, the highly anticipated railways that will connect one city to another which is under development now.

The huge growth of this country makes me so excited since the time I arrived here because now I am enjoying the view and experiences of the new Shopping Malls, Childrens’ / Adults Park to visit and play, Amusement establishments and a lot more. I look forward to more infrastructure developments this 2020 of which I’m sure will attract millions of tourists to visit the UAE. I can’t wait to visit these places.



Jay-mar Ismael, Head of Recruitment, 10 years in UAE

With my 10 years of stay in UAE, I have seen how things have improved in terms of infrastructure and transportation making the lives of every expat in this country more convenient, and making UAE as one of the best place for expats to live and work.

I have noticed as well that there are now good numbers of Businesses (Filipino Restaurants and alike) have flourished compared to 10 years ago, you can only see few Filipino restaurants around, now the presence of Filipinos living here can be manifested with the numbers of different business around.

More importantly, UAE gave me an opportunity to grow professionally and earn a good living to support my family back home and I’m more than excited to see this nation to progress and develop in the years to come especially Expo 2020 is coming very soon.



Ameena Centeno, Cluster Executive Housekeeper, 19 years in UAE

Masha Allah ! First of all Congratulations to UAE for the continuous growth in every area of the country. I came in UAE on 25 Nov. 2000, and it was more on empty space especially the road from Abu Dhabi to Dubai.

But now Masha Allah building everywhere on that road, the shk zayed Bridge, the grand Mosque.

The beautiful Corniche, Emirates Palace, Big and beautiful malls. Al Mariyah Island, YAS island where are the Yas mall, Yas waterworld, Ferrari World, Louvre, Yas Marina circuit,

Those are the only few new places since I arrived in UAE .

Me and my Family love UAE as our second home. We are Fortunate to work here and live as well. The UAE government is very supportive to all nationalities here. Very loving and fair to all. Security is one of the most I loved in this place. Being secured anywhere we go, especially for our children. The Government make sure that everyone will be happy, the public parks where we can do BBQ and quality bonding.



Red Cloud Capuyan, Quality and Training Officer, 5 years in the UAE

During my 5 years stay, the continuous growth of UAE can be seen through its advanced technological infrastructure and have a diverse industrial and service sectors. Typically, UAE citizens and residents enjoy a full access to quality health care and higher education. The YEAR OF TOLERANCE is an indication of UAE’s commitment to raise its standards and to be a global frontrunner of the world. As 2020 draws near, let us all embrace the opportunities and face the challenges with a new and fresh perspective.