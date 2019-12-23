Enjoy free special Christmas Apples from WeMart this Christmas Eve

Filipinos and shoppers in the UAE who plan to do their last minute Christmas Noche Buena shopping will receive a special Christmas apple from WeMart Hypermarket tomorrow, December 24.

Shoppers will receive their very own Christmas Apple simply by presenting their receipt.

There’s no minimum amount required so anyone and everyone who shops for their Noche Buena and other grocery needs tomorrow will surely enjoy the Christmas apple from the WeMart management.

In addition, WeMart Hypermarket has several ongoing offers that shoppers can definitely enjoy until December 31 – making it a two-in-one visit for shoppers to save money on their grocery and food item needs!

WeMart Hypermarket is located at Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai near Deira City Center metro station. (Search “Wemart Hypermarket” in Google Maps)

You can contact them at:

Phone: 04-2359002 / 04-2386266

Facebook: WeMart UAE

Instagram: @wemartuae .