Enjoy free special Christmas Apples from WeMart this Christmas Eve

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration deputy administrator Mocha Uson does not believe the United States travel ban would apply on her due to lack of evidence, despite her having been a vocal supporter of President Duterte and vicious critic of Senator Leila De...
Lambanog poisoning death toll now at 15, 300 others hospitalized
The death toll on the suspected lambanog or coconut wine has reached 15 on Christmas Eve according to Rizal town officials. Two more residents of Rizal town in Laguna died Tuesday morning after being rushed at the Philippine General Hospital and Rizal Medical Center....
1,800 passengers stranded in Cebu ports today
Passengers were still stranded in the different ports of Cebu today as tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is still up in Central Cebu area and signal no. 2 is up in Northern Cebu as ‘Ursula’ approaches the Philippines. According to the latest data today from the...
OFW returns home after 6 years in Saudi jail
The influx of passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport continues unabated. This, as more and more Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) return home this Christmas season. Amid the sea of people, OFW Evelyn Valenzuela came rushing to give her family a tight...
Filipinos and shoppers in the UAE who plan to do their last minute Christmas Noche Buena shopping will receive a special Christmas apple from WeMart Hypermarket tomorrow, December 24.
Shoppers will receive their very own Christmas Apple simply by presenting their receipt.
There’s no minimum amount required so anyone and everyone who shops for their Noche Buena and other grocery needs tomorrow will surely enjoy the Christmas apple from the WeMart management.
In addition, WeMart Hypermarket has several ongoing offers that shoppers can definitely enjoy until December 31 – making it a two-in-one visit for shoppers to save money on their grocery and food item needs!
WeMart Hypermarket is located at Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai near Deira City Center metro station. (Search “Wemart Hypermarket” in Google Maps)
You can contact them at:
Phone: 04-2359002 / 04-2386266
Facebook: WeMart UAE
Instagram: @wemartuae .
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
