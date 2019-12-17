Woman finds out she was pregnant nine days before she gives birth

A woman had the biggest surprise of her life when she found out that she was pregnant nine days before giving birth.

Lauren Chalk, in an interview with FOX13, related that she considers the coming of little baby Wyatt a ‘miracle’.

She gave birth to her new bundle of joy last December 2.

Lauren shared that she lost hope of bearing a child after she suffered two miscarriages.

Why was she unaware of her pregnancy?

Back when she was a teenager, she was diagnosed with Polycystic ovary syndrome. This caused her to have irregular menstrual cycles.

OBGYN’s say that Lauren not knowing that she was pregnant may be likely because of her condition.

Also, Lauren doesn’t seem to notice any changes in her body, especially since she did not gain weight and her clothes still fit her.

But with baby Wyatt now, this miracle is the best Christmas gift she could ever receive.