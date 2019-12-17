Student writing on banana leaf receives scholarship

Erlande Monter, the boy seen writing on a banana leaf immediately, received a scholarship aid from a priest in Canada.

The student in Lianga, Surigao Del Sur tugged at the heartstrings of netizen worldwide with some people expressing their intention to help the hardworking kid.

Monter’s teacher posted his story where in he was seen writing on a banana leaf instead of a notebook.

The kid said that his parents do not have enough money to buy him school supplies like notebooks and paper.

Morter, however, still perseveres to continue his studies, even if he doesn’t have a notebook to write things to.

The kid received school supplies, bag, a bike and even food for noche buena.

