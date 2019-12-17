Dead fly found in meal bought from Saudi restaurant

A Saudi man got the shock of his life when he open the box containing a meal he bought from a local restaurant to find a cooked fly in it.

According to Sada Daily, the man was about to take the first bite when he noticed the dead fly.

The man told the report that he instantly made him forget his hunger.

According to the report, the man took the boxed meal to the local municipality in South Saudi Arabia to complain about the restaurant.

“He asked for the immediate shut down of the restaurant although it is one of the most popular restaurants in the city,” the daily said.