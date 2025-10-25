Celebrities speak up on mental health following death of Emman Atienza

Several Filipino celebrities have spoken up about the importance of kindness, empathy, and mental health awareness following the sudden passing of 19-year-old social media influencer Emman Atienza, daughter of television host Kim Atienza.

Emman’s family confirmed her passing on October 24, saying she had been struggling with mental health challenges prior to her death. While the cause was not disclosed, Emman had previously opened up online about her painful experiences with bullying and online bashing which left her deeply traumatized.

Following the news, celebrities including Maris Racal, Kyline Alcantara, Gabbi Garcia, BINI Maloi, and Yen Santos took to social media to urge the public to be kinder and more compassionate especially toward those silently battling anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues.

Maris Racal shared a message of encouragement on X (formerly Twitter): “Extra hugs to everyone out there who’s struggling mentally. I’m really praying you find that helping hand, the light at the end of the tunnel, and the faith to keep going.”

Kyline Alcantara reminded her followers to choose empathy and be mindful of their words online.

“Words can lift someone up or push them deeper into their silence… Choose empathy over judgment and gentleness over hate.”

Gabbi Garcia echoed a similar message, calling for an end to online hate and bullying.

“Throwing hate, bullying, trolling, and bashing online can cause a deep and lasting toll on a person… Words are powerful. Use them to uplift, not to destroy.”

BINI’s Maloi also expressed grief over Emman’s passing, writing: “Look how words can end a beautiful soul. Do you feel better now? Rest in peace, Emman Atienza.”

Actress Yen Santos reflected on her own experience with online criticism, admitting that hateful words can leave lasting wounds.

“I’ve been one of the most bashed people out there… I’m just grateful I’ve developed the strength to handle it, but not everyone has that same strength.”

The tragic loss of Emman Atienza has sparked renewed discussions on mental health awareness and online responsibility in the Philippines, as more public figures urge kindness in both words and actions.

For those in need of help, the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline can be reached at 1553, (02) 7-989-8727, or 0966-351-4518.