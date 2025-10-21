EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH News

Anne Curtis shuts down pregnancy rumors: ‘More like pizza bump’

Anne Curtis was quick to shut down rumors that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Erwan Heussaff, saying that what people might have seen was merely a “pizza bump.”

Speculations arose after the actress posted a video on Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 19, showing her dancing to Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” at various tourist spots in New York City.

“Danced my way around the city. Song on repeat this whole trip,” Curtis captioned the post.

The comment section was soon flooded with questions from fans asking if she was expecting another baby.

Curtis humorously dismissed the rumors, replying to one comment: “More like pizza bump.”

The actress and TV host married Heussaff in November 2017 in New Zealand and welcomed their first child, Dahlia Amélie, in 2020.

Curtis recently wrapped up her lead role as Mia Hernandez in the Philippine adaptation of the hit Korean drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.

