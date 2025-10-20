Palace: Marcos pleased with ICI investigation, supports moves to strengthen it

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is satisfied with the ongoing investigation of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) but remains open to proposals to enhance the body’s authority and functions, Malacañang said.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said during a press briefing that the President is pleased with how the ICI has been handling its probe into alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

“Kung may igaganda pa, hindi naman po ito sasarhan ng Pangulo. Pero sa ngayon, maganda po ang itinatakbo ng pag-iimbestiga ng ICI,” Castro said.

She added that while the ICI is performing well, it would be better if the body were given more “teeth” to further strengthen its investigative capabilities.

“Mas maganda po talaga na magkaroon ng mas ngipin, pangil ang ICI. Pero sa ngayon, maganda po ang itinatakbo ng ICI. Pag nagpatawag po sila, kahit mga senador at miyembro ng Kongreso, sila naman po ay tumutugon,” she said.

Castro also noted that individuals and officials summoned by the ICI have so far been cooperative and respectful of the commission’s proceedings.

Her remarks came after House Senior Deputy Minority Leader Edgar Erice criticized the ICI as a “paper tiger,” saying it lacks the legal authority to thoroughly investigate alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

Erice said that since the ICI was established only through an executive order, it does not have sufficient legal power to hold erring officials accountable. He suggested that Congress could hold a special session to deliberate on a bill that would strengthen the commission.

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure was created to investigate alleged anomalous infrastructure projects from the past decade and ensure transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

Its creation followed Marcos’ State of the Nation Address in July, where he condemned government officials and contractors involved in the misuse of funds allocated for flood control projects.