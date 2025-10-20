EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Dingdong Dantes to Marian Rivera: “I’d still marry you again in a heartbeat”

Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes once again proved he’s the ultimate romantic husband after leaving a heartfelt comment on Marian Rivera’s latest runway post from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Marian wowed the crowd at the Hacchic Couture Fashion Show, where she walked the runway in a stunning bridal-inspired gown. Sharing her moment on Instagram, she caught the attention of fans and most especially, her husband.

“What a sight! Just like the first time I saw you walk down the aisle… only this time, the world gets to see what I see every day. I’d still marry you again in a heartbeat,” Dantes said.

The sweet message quickly went viral, earning more than 3,600 reactions and a flood of kilig comments from netizens.

Dingdong and Marian, dubbed the “Royal Couple of Philippine Showbiz,” got married in 2014 and have two children, Zia and Sixto.

The couple recently received recognition as Most Influential Celebrities at the 11th EdukCircle Awards, proving their continued impact both on-screen and off.

