AGT Season 20 winner Jessica Sanchez welcomes baby girl

“America’s Got Talent” Season 20 champion Jessica Sanchez has officially entered motherhood with the birth of her daughter, Eliana Mae.

The Filipino-American singer announced the arrival of her and husband Rickie Gallardo’s first child on Instagram on Saturday, October 18, posting a photo of the newborn.

“Eliana Mae Gallardo, October 13, 2025,” she wrote.

Sanchez gave birth just over two weeks after winning the reality competition. She was nine months pregnant when she performed in the finals, delivering her rendition of Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die with a Smile.”

Reflecting on her journey, Sanchez admitted she initially had doubts about continuing on AGT due to her pregnancy. Yet, she said the support from fans and the show’s staff helped her overcome the vocal, emotional, mental, and physical challenges to achieve her victory.