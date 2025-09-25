EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Fil-Am singer Jessica Sanchez wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 20

Filipino American singer Jessica Sanchez was declared the winner of America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 20 during the competition’s grand finals held on September 25.

The pregnant singer wowed the judges and audience with a powerful rendition of JVKE’s Golden Hour, performed alongside aerial dance group Sirca Marea.

Sanchez made her AGT comeback in July, performing Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things and earning a golden buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara.

She first joined AGT at age 10, reaching the semifinals, before gaining international recognition as runner-up in American Idol Season 11.

Sanchez recently released her single Two Lines, inspired by her pregnancy.

