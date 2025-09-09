OPM band Sponge Cola is heading to Abu Dhabi this September 13!

Following their successful UAE introduction, the Philippines’ most beloved alternative rock quartet Sponge Cola returns on September 13, 2025, delivering an evening of authentic Filipino rock music to Abu Dhabi’s Al Qana entertainment district.

Since forming in 2002, Sponge Cola has established themselves as pillars of Original Pilipino Music. Their eight studio albums and numerous chart-toppers have created the soundtrack for countless Filipino experiences, from university days to life’s defining moments.

The Al Qana venue provides an intimate yet energetic setting perfect for Sponge Cola’s dynamic live performance style. Known for their ability to seamlessly blend raw rock energy with deeply emotional storytelling, the band promises a setlist.

For many Filipino expatriates in the UAE, this represents another chance to experience the music that has soundtracked their lives, while newcomers will discover why Sponge Cola has maintained their legendary status for over two decades.

This return performance strengthens Sponge Cola’s growing presence in the Middle East music scene while celebrating the continued connection between Filipino artistry and the UAE’s diverse cultural landscape.