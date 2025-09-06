EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH News

Edu Manzano urges public to demand accountability from gov’t officials

Veteran actor Edu Manzano has called on Filipinos to speak up and demand accountability from government officials, stressing that taxpayers have the right to do so.

In a social media post, Manzano reminded the public that government funds come from taxpayers’ money.

“Mga ka-taxpayer, tandaan niyo ‘to, wala talagang ‘pera ng gobyerno.’ Pera nating lahat ‘yan!” Kaya bawat proyekto, bawat serbisyo, invested tayo d’yan. Sulitin natin, bantayan natin,” he said.

He noted that while government officials are duty-bound to serve, citizens also carry the responsibility of monitoring how public funds are used.

“At oo… kahit bumili ka lang ng suka, asin, toyo, o nagbayad ng tubig, taxpayer ka na rin,” he added, emphasizing that even small everyday purchases contribute to public funds.

“Akala ng iba, kapag wala silang trabaho wala silang ambag. Pero lahat ng namomroblema sa araw-araw, lahat ng bumibili ng makakain… kasama ka sa mga taxpayer,” he said.

Manzano concluded his post by stressing unity: “Hindi lang ‘to tungkol sa mayayaman o empleyado.. lahat tayo magkakasama sa laban na ‘to.”

His remarks came amid ongoing investigations into the alleged anomalous flood control projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

