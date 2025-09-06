Bea Alonzo fulfills ‘Game of Thrones’ dream in Croatia

Actress Bea Alonzo recently lived out her “Game of Thrones” fantasy during her trip to Dubrovnik, Croatia, the filming location of King’s Landing, the capital of Westeros in the hit HBO series.

On Instagram, Alonzo shared photos and clips from her visit, saying she still enjoyed the experience despite losing her luggage on the way.

“Finally made it to King’s Landing (aka Dubrovnik for the non-GoT fans) – and yes, I’m still smiling even though my luggage went missing on the way,” she wrote in the caption.

The One More Chance star toured Dubrovnik’s famous Stradun, walked along the old city walls, and visited Rector’s Palace. She also stopped by the iconic staircase where Queen Cersei Lannister’s “walk of shame” scene was filmed.

Game of Thrones, which aired for eight seasons, became one of the most celebrated television shows of its time, earning nearly 160 Emmy nominations and winning 59.

Its prequel, House of the Dragon, premiered in 2022, with a third season in production. Several other spin-offs are expected to be released next year.

Binisita ng aktres na si Bea Alonzo ang Dubrovnik, Croatia, na kilala bilang King’s Landing sa sikat na HBO series na Game of Thrones.