Anne Curtis to reunite with Directors Erik Matti, Irene Villamor in upcoming projects

After starring in the Philippine adaptation of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Anne Curtis revealed that she has two new projects in development that will reunite her with directors she has previously worked with.

“I am doing a project with Erik Matti at the moment. And then another project, a film actually, with direk Irene Villamor, so this is a reunion ’cause my last film with her was Sid and Aya: Not A Love Story. And then with direk Erik Matti and my previous project with him is BuyBust. So it’s a reunion actually with all the different directors that I worked with before I came back,” Curtis said.

She shared that the project with Matti will be action, while her film with Villamor will be a love story.

When asked about how she chooses projects, Curtis emphasized the importance of a strong script. “I have a very open mind when it comes to accepting projects. As soon as I read the script and I’m hooked, that’s when I know this is something I want to pursue,” she said.

Curtis also reflected on her growth as an actress, noting how her approach to preparing for roles has evolved.

“Before I would tend to use personal experiences to help me get through scenes. Whereas now, I’ve learned to use different techniques, and it becomes so much easier to prepare for each role as an actress,” she explained.

Curtis currently stars alongside Joshua Garcia and Carlo Aquino in the local remake of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. She previously admitted that it took her some time to accept the role, citing jitters after being away from acting.

“Ang tagal ko nang hindi umarte so there were a lot of jitters, especially sa first day. But I was supported by amazing actors and guided by our team captain, Direk Mae [Cruz-Alviar],” Curtis said.