Camille Co denies links to alleged flood control anomalies, decries ‘mistaken identity’

Content creator Camille Co has expressed frustration over being wrongly linked to alleged anomalous flood control projects involving the family of a fellow influencer.

In an Instagram post, Co clarified that she has no ties to Claudine Co, another content creator who is the daughter of former Ako Bicol Rep. Christopher Co and niece of party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, both reportedly linked to the questionable flood project contracts with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Despite her repeated clarifications, Camille said she continues to be mistaken for Claudine and has faced online accusations.

“It may have seemed funny at first but these past few days have been so stressful. I’ve been dragged into this mess so unfairly, not just with the mistaken identity but also asking me to be accountable for people I have zero control over,” she said.

The influencer emphasized that she has worked hard to build her career over 15 years and had no plans to “milk” the controversy, even declining media interview requests.

“This is my livelihood. And my livelihood is so closely tied to my name and reputation,” she said, lamenting that her identity feels as though it is being “stolen.”

Some suggested she adopt her husband’s surname, but Co said she refuses to abandon the name she worked hard to establish. She also thanked friends and supporters who helped clear her name online.

“Why will I allow these people to take away my name that I worked so hard to build and protect? I refuse to let them take my name from me,” she said.