Gordon Ramsay undergoes surgery for skin cancer, urges fans to use sunscreen

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay revealed that he recently underwent surgery to remove basal-cell carcinoma, the most common type of skin cancer, and assured fans that he is recovering well.

Ramsay shared the news on Instagram on August 30, thanking the medical team that treated him and posting photos showing stitches under his left ear.

“Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma, thank you!” Ramsay wrote.

He also reminded followers to protect their skin, adding humor to his post: “Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend. I promise you it’s not a facelift! I’d need a refund.”

Basal-cell carcinoma often appears as a raised, shiny bump with visible blood vessels and typically develops from sun-damaged skin.

Ramsay, who holds seven Michelin stars, owns several restaurants worldwide, including Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill PH in the Philippines. He was recently in the country to promote his restaurant and meet with local celebrities and culinary personalities.

The renowned chef is best known for hosting hit cooking shows such as “Hell’s Kitchen,” “MasterChef,” “Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service,” and “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars,” where he has earned a reputation for his sharp tongue and fiery remarks.