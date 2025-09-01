Kathryn Bernardo clarifies team-up with James Reid is not a love team

Kathryn Bernardo confirmed that her upcoming television project with James Reid will not form a new love team, describing it instead as a “professional partnership.”

In an interview with TV Patrol on August 29, Bernardo said she accepted the project because of its compelling storyline and the fact that it marks a comeback for both her and Reid.

“Out of all the stories presented, ito ‘yung gusto kong gawin because it’s not just a love story. It’s about friendship, family, and women,” Bernardo said. “It’s not a love team, more of a partnership talaga because this is his comeback as well.”

The series marks Reid’s return to television after nine years, with his last teleserye being the 2016 drama Till I Met You alongside Nadine Lustre. It also serves as Bernardo’s comeback after the 2022 series 2 Good 2 Be True with Daniel Padilla.

Bernardo shared that both she and Reid are still adjusting to working together, given their different backgrounds in separate love teams. “Si James, first time kong makausap for that long and makilala, so nagkakapaan pa kami but definitely, very excited din siya. We’ll start taping very soon, like next week,” she said.

Details about the drama’s title, plot, full cast, and premiere date have yet to be announced.