Nadine Lustre voices support for Filipinos calling out corruption

Actress Nadine Lustre has expressed support for Filipinos demanding accountability from public officials amid growing backlash over alleged corruption in flood control projects and criticism of their relatives flaunting lavish lifestyles online.

In an interview with entertainment journalist MJ Marfori via TikTok, Lustre emphasized the need for transparency and responsibility among government officials, noting that they are public servants expected to serve the people.

“It really has to be like that… At the end of the day, [they] are public servants. The government really has to take care of their people because if you really think about it, we’re paying them taxes,” Lustre said.

She reiterated that tax contributions should be used to improve citizens’ lives, expressing frustration over reports of misused public funds.

“We’re paying them to help us and to make things better for us. It’s just sad that the funds are being used for something else,” she added, saying it is discouraging to think taxes are not benefiting the public.

Lustre also stressed the importance of citizens fulfilling their duties as taxpayers while holding leaders accountable.

“But at the end of the day, you have to be accountable. And you wanna be a good taxpayer because in a way, that is how you can contribute to the country,” she said.

The controversy over flood control projects has intensified after several construction firms were flagged for allegedly anomalous multimillion-peso contracts with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Names of politicians linked to the projects have surfaced, along with backlash against their children showcasing wealth on social media, including influencer Claudine Co, niece of Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co and daughter of former party-list lawmaker Christopher Co.