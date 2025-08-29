Selena Gomez celebrates Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce

Selena Gomez expressed her happiness over Taylor Swift’s engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce, sharing the news on social media.

Gomez, who became engaged to record producer Benny Blanco last year, reshared Swift’s engagement photos on Instagram with the caption, “When bestie gets engaged.”

She also posted a series of images titled “16 years later” featuring engagement photos of both couples and a 2009 tweet from Swift that read: “@selenagomez Real love still happens sometimes. It’s not just something we make up when we’re nine. I have to believe that. You do too.”

The two stars have been close friends for years and have publicly supported each other on numerous occasions.

During a joint appearance on Hot Ones in March, Blanco revealed that Gomez had turned him into a Swift fan, saying, “Now I’m like, ‘Put that song on’—like we’re in the car, singing Taylor Swift songs from 10 years ago, and I feel free.”

Swift also celebrated Gomez’s engagement last year, leaving a comment on social media that read, “Yes I will be the flower girl.”