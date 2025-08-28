Black Eyed Peas drop by Pampanga ahead of Manila concert

Members of the Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am, Taboo, and Apl.de.ap, visited Apl.de.ap’s hometown in Pampanga before performing in Manila.

The Grammy-winning trio shared a photo on Instagram while standing on a street named after Apl.de.ap, captioning it: “Brothers in Apl.de.ap’s hometown.”

The group was treated to a Filipino feast featuring chicken adobo and sinigang, cooked by Apl.de.ap’s mother. “This is a traditional Filipino comfort meal,” said the Filipino-American artist as he introduced the dishes.

Following their visit, the Black Eyed Peas staged a concert in Manila with special guests K-pop star Sandara Park and Filipino rapper EZ Mil. The performance was part of the group’s ongoing tour, which also included stops in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.

The Black Eyed Peas, famous for global hits like “Where Is the Love?” and “I Gotta Feeling,” now perform with Filipino-American singer J. Rey Soul alongside the original trio.