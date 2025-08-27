‘Dune: Part Three’ to begin filming in Abu Dhabi later this year

The Dune franchise will return to Abu Dhabi for a third time as filming for Dune: Part Three begins in the UAE capital later this year, the Abu Dhabi Film Commission announced.

“The sweeping dunes of Liwa Desert return to the big screen as filming begins in Abu Dhabi later this year for the next chapter in the Dune saga,” the commission said in a statement on Instagram.

The Creative Media Authority and Abu Dhabi Film Commission will provide production support, while Image Nation Abu Dhabi will serve as a local production partner.

Sameer Al Jaberi, head of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, said the return of the franchise highlights the emirate’s ability to deliver world-class filming support. “Our past shoots with Legendary Pictures have shown the value of a coordinated approach. We offer an amazing desert landscape, experienced crew, and a film-friendly environment to ensure the production process runs as smoothly as possible,” he said.

While specific dates and the duration of the shoot have yet to be announced, stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin are set to reprise their roles, with Robert Pattinson joining the cast as a newcomer.

Abu Dhabi’s involvement in the franchise has grown significantly since the first installment in 2021, which featured five days of filming in the emirate. For Dune: Part Two, the production team spent nearly a month in Liwa, building a desert “village” with local support.

“What I found in Abu Dhabi is unmatchable. There’s a scale to the dunes and the desert in a variety of shapes that we thought was absolutely mesmerizing,” director Denis Villeneuve said in 2021.

The highly anticipated sequel is scheduled for release in December 2026.

The upcoming production continues Abu Dhabi’s growing presence in Hollywood. Recent major projects filmed in the city include F1 The Movie, which grossed over $600 million globally, and Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, set for release later this year.

“Building on the legacy of Mission: Impossible, F1 The Movie, and Dune: Part Two, Abu Dhabi continues to attract the world’s most ambitious productions,” said Mohamed Dobay, acting director general of the Creative Media Authority.

The CMA is also recruiting UAE-based interns for the Dune: Part Three shoot, following the involvement of five interns in the previous film and 15 in F1 The Movie. “With the next chapter of the Dune saga returning to our famous Liwa Desert, we want to give more aspiring, locally based talent the opportunity to be part of this massive production,” said Aysha Al Jneibi, CMA’s director of talent management.