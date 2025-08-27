Bela Padilla open to working with Angelica Panganiban, Kim Chiu in future project

Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla expressed openness to working with her close friends Angelica Panganiban and Kim Chiu in a film project if given the opportunity

.

During a media conference for her network contract renewal and Star Magic signing, Padilla said it would be “fun” to see all three of them in one production.

“They’re two of my best friends in the industry and I’ve never worked with either of them, but they’ve worked with each other before,” she said, referring to the duo’s collaboration in the 2009 Star Cinema film I Love You, Goodbye, an official entry to the 35th Metro Manila Film Festival.

Padilla revealed that she and Chiu were given a horror film script last year but did not share further details. “May pinabasa kasi sa’min script ni Kim last year for a horror film tapos meron sobrang madramang eksena… nagtitinginan kami na paano kaya natin ishoshoot ‘to? Feel ko tatawa lang tayo ng tatawa,” she recalled.

Padilla and Chiu have previously shared hosting duties on the noontime variety show It’s Showtime, but the actress has yet to appear in a film or series with either Chiu or Panganiban.

Now under Star Magic management once again, Padilla said a possible collaboration with the two could happen in the future.

Meanwhile, she is set to reprise her role as Stella in the upcoming film 100 Awit Para Kay Stella with JC Santos and Kyle Echarri.