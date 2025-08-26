EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce now engaged

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin18 mins ago

Photo courtesy: taylorswift and killatrav/IG

American superstar Taylor Swift is now engaged to her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce.

The couple announced the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday at 9 p.m. (Dubai time), sharing photos of the proposal in a garden.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they wrote in the caption.

The engagement comes just weeks after Swift announced her upcoming album “The Life of a Showgirl.”

The two have been dating for two years, shortly after Swift performed her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, the moment when Kelce expressed his interest in the singer-songwriter through his podcast after failing to meet her at the show.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin18 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

iStock 884098368

Dubai Nears 4 Million Residents After Record Population Growth in 2025

2 hours ago
iStock 1090730392

Abu Dhabi Court Orders Firm to Pay Employee Dh1.54 Million in Salary Dispute

2 hours ago
iStock 2162550301

Sharjah Crime Reports Drop 22% in First Half of 2025, Police Say

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 12 3

Duterte Lawyers Expect ICC Ruling on Interim Release Within Weeks

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button