Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce now engaged

American superstar Taylor Swift is now engaged to her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce.

The couple announced the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday at 9 p.m. (Dubai time), sharing photos of the proposal in a garden.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they wrote in the caption.

The engagement comes just weeks after Swift announced her upcoming album “The Life of a Showgirl.”

The two have been dating for two years, shortly after Swift performed her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, the moment when Kelce expressed his interest in the singer-songwriter through his podcast after failing to meet her at the show.