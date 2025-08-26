EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Heart Evangelista, Anne Curtis attend luxury brand event in Thailand

Filipino fashion enthusiasts were abuzz as style icon Heart Evangelista and It’s Showtime host Anne Curtis graced a special Tiffany & Co. event in Thailand.

The two celebrities, known for their influence in fashion and entertainment, posed for several photos showcasing elegance and luxury, delighting their fans online.

Heart captioned her Instagram post with, “Margaret and Stephanie take Thailand,” to which Anne replied, “Aquarius szn came early.”

The night before the gala, the two stars spent an evening out in Bangkok wearing pieces from Tiffany & Co.’s HardWear collection, a moment that highlighted their shared appreciation for style and sophistication.

