PBC-DNE’s TRIBE brings back Sulyap 2.0 to Dubai this August

The Philippine Business Council – Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE), through its cultural arm TRIBE, is set to stage Sulyap 2.0: Padayon sa kapuluan ng pangarap (Onward through the archipelago of dreams), a showcase of Filipino heritage and identity.

The event will take place on August 31, 2025, at the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA), Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. It is co-curated with 63Kolektib and presented in partnership with the Emirates Literature Foundation and TODA, featuring a fusion of theatre, music, dance, and digital art.

240817 Sulyap 34

The lineup includes a theatre performance by 63Kolektib, cultural dances by United Filipino Culture & Arts, vocal performances by Dubai Vocal Ensemble, and digital art by Baybayin script artist Gino Banola.

“Sulyap means a glance or glimpse. This year, it tells a story of Filipino identity across time and place,” the organizers said.

The narrative begins in a small Dubai home, where a grandmother’s lullaby sparks memories. As the family recalls the balangay, an ancient boat once used by early Filipinos, their room transforms into a journey across islands filled with stories of hope and community.

240817 Sulyap 25 1

Doors open at 3 p.m., and tickets are available through the Theatre of Digital Art at toda.ae/sulyap.

