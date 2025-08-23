Kris Aquino undergoes surgery, begins aggressive treatment phase

Television personality Kris Aquino has undergone multiple surgical procedures, including the implantation of a port-a-cath, as part of a more aggressive phase in her ongoing medical treatment.

In an Instagram post, Aquino said the procedures started on August 20 before she was transferred to a cardiac operating room for the port-a-cath procedure. The device, according to Medical News Today, is a small implant that provides easy access to a patient’s veins for treatment.

“While writing this, happy tears are flowing because I’m remembering how much our mom endured for us, she also had a port-a-cath surgically implanted, yet we never heard her complain, and she didn’t have a pain management doctor,” Aquino wrote.

The former TV host credited her sons, Josh and Bimby, as her motivation to keep fighting. “If I wasn’t their mama, matagal na po akong sumuko,” she said.

Aquino acknowledged that the process will be difficult, noting that this is only the start of more aggressive treatments intended to keep her alive and bring her closer to remission.

Her doctors have set a six-month timeline to determine the best treatment plan, during which she will remain in isolation.

“I have a new hashtag to remind myself how much I owe all of you who continue praying for me. Thank you for your patience, support, and much appreciated LOVE. #labankris,” she added.

Aquino made her first public appearance in February at the People Asia People of the Year 2025 awards and disclosed in April that she has nine autoimmune diseases. She also underwent another medical procedure earlier this year.

Earlier this week, she told followers that her doctors discovered an alarming result in her blood panel but assured them, “Tuloy pa rin ang laban.”