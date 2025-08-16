GMA, ABS-CBN executives meet with First Lady for ‘exciting project’

Executives from GMA Network and ABS-CBN recently held a meeting with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos for a yet-to-be-revealed collaboration in Philippine entertainment.

According to Sparkle GMA Artist Center, GMA Senior Vice President Annette Gozon-Valdes and Sparkle First Vice President Joy Marcelo met with ABS-CBN President & CEO Carlo Katigbak and COO Cory Vidanes to discuss “something big” brewing in the local entertainment scene.

Details of the project have not been disclosed, but the gathering of the country’s two largest media networks alongside the First Lady has generated curiosity and excitement among fans online.

This follows the networks’ recent collaboration on “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition,” which concluded on July 5, and a second edition of the reality show is already in the works.