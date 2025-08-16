EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

GMA, ABS-CBN executives meet with First Lady for ‘exciting project’

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 mins ago

Executives from GMA Network and ABS-CBN recently held a meeting with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos for a yet-to-be-revealed collaboration in Philippine entertainment.

According to Sparkle GMA Artist Center, GMA Senior Vice President Annette Gozon-Valdes and Sparkle First Vice President Joy Marcelo met with ABS-CBN President & CEO Carlo Katigbak and COO Cory Vidanes to discuss “something big” brewing in the local entertainment scene.

Details of the project have not been disclosed, but the gathering of the country’s two largest media networks alongside the First Lady has generated curiosity and excitement among fans online.

This follows the networks’ recent collaboration on “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition,” which concluded on July 5, and a second edition of the reality show is already in the works.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 12 2

Trump to meet Zelenskyy at White House to discuss Ukraine peace plan

3 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 10 1

UAE conducts 72nd humanitarian airdrop for Gaza

46 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 9 1

UAE, Finland sign MoU to boost cooperation in meteorology, polar research

55 mins ago
532564853 1226913216143249 5237889580280767641 n

Over 1,500 players join Dubai Police esports tournament with AED 200K prize pool

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button