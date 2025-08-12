Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers reunite for surprise ‘Camp Rock’ performance

Demi Lovato reunited with Joe Jonas and the Jonas Brothers during their JONAS20 tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The former Camp Rock co-stars performed their hit duets “This is Me” and “Wouldn’t Change a Thing” after Joe invited Demi on stage.

Camp Rock premiered in 2008 and served as Lovato’s breakout role.

Lovato played Mitchie Torres in the movie, the love interest of Joe Jonas’s character. The pair also had a brief relationship off-screen.

She is known for songs such as “Heart Attack” and “Cool for the Summer,” while the Jonas Brothers are known for hits including “Sucker” and “Burnin’ Up.”