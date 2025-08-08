Manny Jacinto opens up about struggles before Hollywood success

Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto, known for his role in Freaky Friday, shared that his journey in Hollywood involved many rejections before capturing audiences’ hearts.

Jacinto appeared on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, where he candidly discussed the challenges he faced as a person of color in the entertainment industry.

“It’s a pretty tough industry, especially as a person of color, whether you’re Asian or Filipino in general. There’s a lot of rejection in auditions, casting choices, and projects. You just have to keep going,” he said.

He credited his parents’ strong work ethic for inspiring him to persevere.

Jacinto plays Eric Davies, a charming chef and single dad, in Freaky Friday, starring alongside Lindsay Lohan. His previous credits include Star Wars: The Acolyte, Top Gun: Maverick, Nine Perfect Strangers, and The Good Place.

Despite his success, Jacinto revealed that acting wasn’t his original plan.

Coming from a family rooted in education, he was the first to pursue the arts, often receiving puzzled looks from relatives but gaining their support.

He earned an engineering degree before fully committing to acting, taking classes and auditioning for various roles.

On where he draws his determination, Jacinto said, “Well, my mom would always say, ‘Ang tigas ng ulo naman ng batang ‘to’ and I think it’s just the stubbornness. I think it’s a part of that, but it’s also, again, work ethic and also the support from my parents.”

He also expressed interest in working with Lea Salonga and plans to create and act in films in the Philippines.

Jacinto is currently in the Philippines for the local premiere of Freaky Friday.