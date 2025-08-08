Kyle Echarri denies rumors, calls Piolo Pascual a brother

Actor-singer Kyle Echarri described fellow actor Piolo Pascual as a brother and close friend who helped him through one of the most difficult times in his life.

In a recent media interview, Echarri addressed rumors about his closeness to Pascual, saying people have misunderstood their relationship.

“Mali iniisip ng mga tao. Kapatid ko ‘yan. He is a brother, a best friend of mine. Ano isipin ng tao, sa kanila na. Kami, alam namin mag-kapatid kami,” Echarri said.

He shared that Pascual became a source of comfort when he lost his sister in 2023 and has been a mentor to him for the past two years.

“He came into my life at a very significant time when I was losing my sister. Ilan lang po nakaalam sa pinagdadaanan ko noon. [He is] One of the brothers that helped me out through the scenes na masakit at mahirap gawin dahil sa nangyari sa kapatid ko,” Kyle said.

When asked about his love life, Echarri said he is focusing on himself for now.

“Sa ngayon, I am taking my time building a relationship with myself, inner peace, and loved ones around me. Hindi kailangan meron ako agad,” he added.