Bela Padilla open to love again after breakup

Actress, director, and screenwriter Bela Padilla confirmed she is open to falling in love again following her recent breakup with long-time partner Norman Ben Bay.

Speaking to the media after the press conference of her upcoming film “100 Awit Para Kay Stella” in Quezon City, Padilla said she is ready to meet someone new once promotional activities for the movie are done.

“Siguro after I finish promos first. Why not, I love falling in love. I don’t think there is anything wrong with putting yourself out there,” she said.

Padilla revealed that her split with Bay, a Swiss-Italian national, was due in part to the challenges of a long-distance relationship and her decision to relocate back to the Philippines.

The “Meet Me in St. Gallen” star had been living in London since 2021 but has since returned to the country to continue working full-time.

“Definitely one of the biggest factors was my moving back. Hindi rin kasi kami magkasama [noon.] Nasa London ako, nasa Switzerland siya. Nahirapan ako. LDR na shorter but still LDR,” she added.

Despite the breakup, Padilla said the separation was mutual and that they remain on good terms. She shared that Bay even visited her on the set of her new film last month and toured around Pampanga.

Padilla is reprising her role as Stella in “100 Awit Para Kay Stella”, the sequel to the 2017 blockbuster “100 Tula Para Kay Stella”, directed by Jason Paul Laxamana. The film, which also stars JC Santos and Kyle Echarri, is set to premiere in cinemas on September 10.