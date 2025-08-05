EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Ticket sale dates revealed for SB19’s Dubai concert

Filipino pop powerhouse SB19 is headed to Dubai this October for a one-night-only concert at Coca-Cola Arena, with ticket sale dates officially announced.

The show, part of the chart-topping group’s “Simula at Wakas” world tour, will take place Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.

Fans must register on the Coca-Cola Arena website to receive an exclusive pre-sale ticket link by email ahead of the official release.

Pre-sale access begins Thursday, Aug. 7 at 12 PM, UAE time, and will run for 24 hours before general ticket sales open.

General ticket sales go live Friday, Aug. 8 at 12 PM.

Composed of Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin, the P-pop group rose to prominence with their viral 2019 breakthrough hit “Go Up.” Since then, they have released several chart-topping tracks including “What?,” “Bazinga,” “Mapa” and “Gento.”

Blending Filipino identity with modern sounds across pop, hip-hop and electronic music, SB19 has gained a devoted global following and made history as the first Southeast Asian and Filipino group nominated at the Billboard Music Awards.

