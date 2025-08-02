James Reid says current relationship sparked desire to become a father

Actor-singer James Reid revealed that his relationship with Issa Pressman has made him realize a new personal goal: becoming a father.

In an interview with broadcast journalist Karen Davila, Reid shared that his long-time dream of fatherhood has now become a top priority, thanks to his current relationship.

“My biggest goal is to be a father someday. It has taken over my priority list. I’d like to be very good at it. That’s something my current relationship with Issa brought out in me,” Reid said.

When asked about rumors of an engagement or a possible pregnancy, Reid chose not to confirm anything, saying, “I’ve been seeing a lot of stuff online. They also say that we’re pregnant. But I think when I’m ready to talk about something like that, you’ll be the first to know.”

Now two years into their relationship, Reid said he is “very in love” with Pressman and serious about their relationship.

In a past interview, Pressman also clarified that marriage is not yet in their immediate plans, saying they are still young and are continuing to “build their foundation as a couple.”

Reid also opened up about his past relationship with actress Nadine Lustre, describing it as “something special,” though not without its challenges.

Despite this, Reid noted that both have since learned from the experience and confirmed that they remain “civil” with one another.