Heart Evangelista says hospitalized pets affected her mood during SONA 2025

Actress and fashion personality Heart Evangelista said she was not at her best during the fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 28, as her pet dogs were confined in the hospital.

Evangelista addressed comments from social media users who noticed her “sad eyes” in photos she posted from the SONA.

“Parang ang lungkot ng mata. I don’t know if makeup lang [but] eyes don’t lie,” Instagram user said in the comments section of her uploaded photos during the event.

“I felt very sad this day. My Panda and Pochi are in the hospital,” Evangelista replied.

She attended the event with her husband, Senate President Chiz Escudero, and his children, Quino and Chesi.