Frankie Pangilinan rules out entering politics

Singer and online personality Frankie Pangilinan said she has no plans to enter politics, despite being vocal about national issues in the past.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Pangilinan, daughter of Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan and actress Sharon Cuneta, clarified that political engagement does not equate to political ambition.

“I understood suddenly ganun pala ang mga tao actually. Tuwing nagiging politically involved, ibig sabihin may ambition… may interes at least, and I never was that kind of person,” she pointed out.

Pangilinan said her comments on political and social issues come from genuine concern as a Filipino citizen, not from any desire to follow her parents’ footsteps in public service.

“It is really just tao pong Pilipino na nais pong magbago ang mga problema sa Pilipinas and I think that’s just really just it, bilang mamamayang Pilipino and hindi po bilang anak ng sino man,” she added.

She also shared that she had to take a step back from social media after realizing the weight of her platform. While many young people use social media freely, she said she had to reassess her role online.

“It is more of like realizing I didn’t want to be the mouthpiece of movements that I shouldn’t be the mouthpiece for,” Pangilinan said.

Despite stepping back, Pangilinan stressed that she will continue to speak out when necessary, though more selectively.