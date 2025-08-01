Brent Manalo asks Mika Salamanca to GMA Gala 2025

Brent Manalo just made a sweet move by asking Mika Salamanca to be his date at the upcoming GMA Gala 2025.

In an Instagram post, Mika shared photos of herself holding a bouquet of roses and a handwritten note that read, “O eto na. Gala?” The message was signed with the initial “B,” and Brent was tagged in the post.

“Pag-isipan ko,” Mika wrote in the caption, keeping fans guessing.

Brent later reposted the photo on his Instagram Story, fueling excitement among supporters of the popular “MikBrent” tandem.

Brent and Mika rose to fame as housemates in Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition, where they were declared the first “Big Duo” winners. The pair donated their prize money to charity, further endearing them to fans.

The GMA Gala is set to return for its fourth year on August 2. The star-studded event supports the GMA Kapuso Foundation and brings together celebrities and industry figures for a night of glamour and giving.