Dolly De Leon joins cast of ‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’

Filipina actress Dolly De Leon is set to appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ dark comedy thriller Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed.

De Leon, who earned international acclaim with Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for her performance in Triangle of Sadness, will star alongside Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany of Orphan Black fame.

The half-hour series, created by David J. Rosen, centers on a newly divorced mother (Maslany) whose life unravels amid a web of blackmail, murder, and youth soccer. De Leon will play Detective Sofia Gonzalez, a regular role in the show.

In a statement, De Leon expressed excitement about joining the cast: “There’s nothing like the prospect of working with people whose work you admire. Hunters, Orphan Black, and The X-Men! I’m beyond excited!”

Aside from Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, De Leon is also slated to appear in the second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender.