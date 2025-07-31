EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Dolly De Leon joins cast of ‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo44 seconds ago

Filipina actress Dolly De Leon is set to appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ dark comedy thriller Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed.

De Leon, who earned international acclaim with Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for her performance in Triangle of Sadness, will star alongside Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany of Orphan Black fame.

The half-hour series, created by David J. Rosen, centers on a newly divorced mother (Maslany) whose life unravels amid a web of blackmail, murder, and youth soccer. De Leon will play Detective Sofia Gonzalez, a regular role in the show.

In a statement, De Leon expressed excitement about joining the cast: “There’s nothing like the prospect of working with people whose work you admire. Hunters, Orphan Black, and The X-Men! I’m beyond excited!”

Aside from Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, De Leon is also slated to appear in the second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo44 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 1 14

Briones admits to watching e-sabong video during house session but denies gambling

18 mins ago
Philippine Flag

PH Debt Exceeds ₱17 Trillion in June Due to Strong Securities Demand

12 hours ago
525176403 1221964339967443 5392222905529318123 n

Alden Richards Begins Flight School to Fulfill Dream He Shares with His Father

12 hours ago
iStock 1093305080 1

UAE sends condolences to victims of typhoon in PH

16 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button