EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Christian Bautista teams up with Indonesia’s Raisa for soulful take on ‘Rainbow’

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo17 mins ago

Asia’s Romantic Balladeer Christian Bautista has teamed up with Indonesian singer-songwriter Raisa for a reimagined version of the OPM classic “Rainbow.”

The duet was officially released under Bautista’s new label, Sony Music Entertainment, and is now available on major streaming platforms.

Originally performed by South Border, “Rainbow” is now transformed into a soulful pop-R&B ballad, blending Bautista’s smooth baritone with Raisa’s warm vocals.

Bautista shared that “Rainbow” has always been close to his heart and resonates strongly with both Filipino and Indonesian audiences. “Working on it with Raisa gave it new energy and meaning,” he said.

Raisa also expressed her connection to the song, admitting she was surprised to learn it was originally by a Filipino group. “It’s not just about love but about life. It’s a reassurance of the rainbow after the rain,” she said.

The collaboration stemmed from a 13-city ASEAN concert tour in Japan where Bautista and Raisa performed together. Their shared admiration for the song made the project a natural next step.

Plans for joint live performances and a music video are currently in the works.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo17 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 8 8

Bianca de Vera says yes to GMA Gala date with Dustin Yu

1 min ago
TFT Featured photo template 6 10

BINI Aiah explores Mongolia after world tour

36 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 5 12

President Marcos to visit India from August 4 to 8

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 4 12

DOJ to file charges in missing sabungeros case; new skeletal remains found

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button