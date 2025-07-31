Christian Bautista teams up with Indonesia’s Raisa for soulful take on ‘Rainbow’

Asia’s Romantic Balladeer Christian Bautista has teamed up with Indonesian singer-songwriter Raisa for a reimagined version of the OPM classic “Rainbow.”

The duet was officially released under Bautista’s new label, Sony Music Entertainment, and is now available on major streaming platforms.

Originally performed by South Border, “Rainbow” is now transformed into a soulful pop-R&B ballad, blending Bautista’s smooth baritone with Raisa’s warm vocals.

Bautista shared that “Rainbow” has always been close to his heart and resonates strongly with both Filipino and Indonesian audiences. “Working on it with Raisa gave it new energy and meaning,” he said.

Raisa also expressed her connection to the song, admitting she was surprised to learn it was originally by a Filipino group. “It’s not just about love but about life. It’s a reassurance of the rainbow after the rain,” she said.

The collaboration stemmed from a 13-city ASEAN concert tour in Japan where Bautista and Raisa performed together. Their shared admiration for the song made the project a natural next step.

Plans for joint live performances and a music video are currently in the works.