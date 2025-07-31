BINI Aiah explores Mongolia after world tour

BINI member Aiah recently gave fans a glimpse of her trip to Mongolia through a travel diary shared on TikTok, highlighting her experiences immersing herself in the country’s rich culture and natural beauty.

The P-pop idol tried local cuisine, wore traditional Mongolian clothing, and enjoyed a scenic road trip through the countryside.

One of the highlights of her trip was sleeping inside a Mongolian ger, or yurt, a portable, circular tent made of flexible poles and fabric, traditionally used for centuries in Central Asia.

Aiah also attended a live concert featuring traditional Mongolian music played with local instruments, further deepening her cultural experience.

The trip came after BINI completed their 15-city “BINIverse” world tour, which brought them to Dubai, London, Toronto, New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more. The group capped off the tour with a homecoming fan meeting at the SM Mall of Asia Arena last June.

In a past interview with Metro magazine, Aiah spoke candidly about adjusting to life as an idol. She shared that while the demanding schedule and constant spotlight were challenging at first, she is learning to adapt, crediting her support system, including friends who are ready to make time for her even on short notice.

“Either super planned out months in advance or spontaneous talaga,” Aiah said. “I’m grateful I have friends like that.”

She also shared how spending quality time with her fellow BINI members strengthens their bond, saying, “Parang anything now, we get to do together.”