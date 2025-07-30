‘Kapamilya Deal or No Deal’ returns with Luis Manzano as host

Popular game show Kapamilya Deal or No Deal is set to return to television nearly a decade after it last aired, with Luis Manzano reprising his role as host.

The show’s comeback was teased in a video posted on Manzano’s official Instagram account and shared on ABS-CBN’s social media platforms. The teaser features Manzano answering a call from the show’s iconic “banker,” followed by clips of previous celebrity contestants such as Sam Milby, John Prats, and Sylvia Sanchez.

“Here it is!!!! Kapamilya Deal or No Deal is back??? New episodes coming soon,” Manzano wrote in the caption. Currently, rerun episodes of the show are airing weekdays on the Kapamilya Channel.

Deal or No Deal, originally based on the Dutch game show Miljoenenjacht, first aired in the Philippines in June 2006 with Kris Aquino as its original host. Manzano took over in 2012 and continued hosting until the show’s fifth season ended in 2016.

Manzano, who ran unsuccessfully for vice governor of Batangas in the May elections, previously expressed his interest in returning to host former game shows, including Deal or No Deal and Minute to Win It. In an earlier interview, he admitted to losing several brand endorsements after announcing his political candidacy and said his income has been affected.

The actor is currently hosting the second season of Rainbow Rumble.