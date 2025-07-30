Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry spark buzz after dinner in Montreal

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop icon Katy Perry were spotted dining together at a Montreal restaurant.

The dinner fueled online speculation after photos of the pair surfaced on TMZ.

According to Samantha Jin, a communications consultant for Le Violon, the two shared a quiet two-hour meal and appeared relaxed throughout the evening.

“They kept to themselves. No one approached them for photos, and they gave off a very chill vibe,” Jin said.

Despite rumors of a potential romance, Jin said that there were no visible signs of intimacy. “No PDA or anything like that,” she said.

During the dinner, security reportedly kept a discreet watch from the bar while Trudeau and Perry enjoyed a menu that featured dishes like tuna, beef tartare, lobster, and lamb. Chef Danny Smiles stopped by their table, and the two later visited the kitchen to personally thank the team.

Neither Perry nor Trudeau has commented publicly on the dinner.

Perry, who recently split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom, is currently on tour in Canada, with performances lined up in Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, and Toronto.

Trudeau, meanwhile, announced his resignation earlier this year after serving nearly 10 years as Canada’s prime minister. He and his wife Sophie Grégoire separated in 2023.