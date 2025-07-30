EntertainmentLatest NewsNews

Alden Richards Begins Flight School to Fulfill Dream He Shares with His Father

Actor Alden Richards has officially started flight school, taking the first step toward becoming a licensed pilot—a dream he says belongs not only to him but also to his father.

In a GMA News report, the actor attended his flight school’s induction ceremony accompanied by his family. He expressed his fascination with how large aircraft are able to fly and how they are navigated through the skies.

Alden shared that he has always felt a strong desire to pursue the dreams of his parents that they weren’t able to achieve. He said entering showbiz fulfilled his mother’s dream, while becoming a pilot is something his father once wanted for himself—and now he has embraced it as his own passion too.

Despite his busy schedule in show business, the Kapuso star said he is committed to completing the two-year course. He emphasized the importance of time management, saying it is key to balancing his career and studies. After graduating, he plans to become a commercial pilot.

Earlier today, Alden posted photos of his first day on Instagram, writing, “Day 1 starts today…” In April, he visited a flight school in Clark, Pampanga, as part of his preparations. In a 2023 interview, Alden revealed that he originally gave up on his pilot dreams due to the high cost of training.

