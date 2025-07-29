Sarah Geronimo launches own record label G-Music

Singer Sarah Geronimo has launched her own record label called G-Music, her husband Matteo Guidicelli announced on Instagram.

The actor and TV host said the development comes “after years of dreaming, planning, and learning,” as Sarah takes the next step in her music career.

“For over 22 years, Sarah has poured her heart and soul into music. Today, she takes the next step: not just to be creatively empowered, but to own the music she creates—her work, her art, her legacy,” Guidicelli said.

He thanked their mentors, management, and partners, saying their guidance and support over the years have been invaluable. He also emphasized the importance of understanding both the creative and business sides of the industry.

“G-Music is built on values of collaboration, respect, transparency, and growth. Our mission is to support Sarah’s music journey and, in time, open doors for other artists who share the same vision,” he said.

G-Music’s first release is Sarah’s collaboration with P-pop group SB19 titled “Umaaligid.”

Aside from G-Music, Geronimo and Guidicelli also run G Productions and G Studios. The couple, who got married in 2020, recently celebrated the singer’s 37th birthday.